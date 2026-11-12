Fiji plans 24-hour cyber defence centre

Fiji is moving to establish a 24-hour government cybersecurity operations centre as authorities strengthen protection against ransomware, online scams, data theft and other digital threats.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica outlined the plans at the opening of the Fiji Tech Summit 2026 in Natadola, warning that cybersecurity was essential to the country's digital future.

He said cyber threats across the Pacific were increasing, with criminals exploiting vulnerable systems and poor online security practices.

“Across the Pacific, ransomware, data theft, extortion, business email compromise, phishing, scams, AI-generated deepfakes and disinformation are all on the rise.

“They target legacy systems and those who are not prepared.”

Mr Kamikamica cited a United Nations Capital Development Fund study showing that although most Fijians locked their mobile phones, fewer than two-thirds used virus protection and nearly half reused passwords across devices and accounts.

He said weak cybersecurity practices could expose businesses and their partners to serious risks.

“A small firm with weak security connected to the network of a larger partner can become a backdoor into that partner.

“In a connected economy, one weak link is everyone's problem.

“Cybersecurity is not a cost of doing business. It is a condition of doing business.”

Under the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031, Fiji is entering the first phase of implementation, known as Uplift, covering 2026 to 2027.

Mr Kamikamica said this phase included strengthening Fiji's Computer Emergency Response Team, establishing a 24-hour government security operations centre and identifying critical infrastructure requiring protection.

The Government also plans annual cybersecurity awareness campaigns, a cyber champions programme and a national website with an incident-reporting portal.

A privacy and data protection law is being developed, with the Government hoping to table it next year.

From 2028, the strategy's Scale phase will include upgrading the national digital forensic laboratory and establishing a regional cybersecurity centre of excellence in Fiji.

Mr Kamikamica said government agencies and businesses needed to treat cybersecurity as a priority when purchasing technology.

“To government buyers and private companies alike, ask the security question before you sign the contract.”

He also urged greater cooperation between the public and private sectors to identify and respond to threats.

“Cyber threats move very rapidly, and information shared early protects everyone.

“Let us build trusted channels between the public and private sectors for sharing threat intelligence.”



