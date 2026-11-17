Former MP Meli Bogileka has called for stronger constitutional protections for indigenous land rights, the reinstatement of indigenous languages in Parliament and recognition of historical land dispossession.

These were among the key recommendations he presented during public consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments in Lautoka yesterday.

Making submissions on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Bill No. 32 of 2026), Mr Bogileka said he was representing the concerns and aspirations of indigenous Fijians in Lautoka.

He called for stronger constitutional safeguards to protect indigenous land ownership, identity and cultural rights, arguing that changes introduced over the years had weakened these protections.

Mr Bogileka traced the historical dispossession of indigenous land and marine resources to the beginning of British colonial rule in 1874.

He urged the Government to restore entrenched protections contained in the abrogated 1987 Constitution, saying indigenous land rights needed stronger constitutional safeguards.

He also called for the reinstatement of indigenous languages in Parliament, saying their exclusion since 2014 had affected the recognition and standing of indigenous identity.

On national identity, Mr Bogileka opposed the use of the term 'Fijian' to describe all citizens, arguing that it should be reserved for indigenous Fijians.

He proposed using 'Fiji Islander' as the common term for all citizens instead.

His other recommendations included restoring the right of return for indigenous Fijians, as provided for under the 1997 Constitution, and providing compensation for historical land dispossession.

He also called for the transfer of iqoliqoli ownership from the State to indigenous Fijians and the abolition of the Land Use Decree, which allows long-term Government leases over land.

Mr Bogileka raised concerns about the 2021 iTaukei Land and Trust Amendment Act, arguing that changes to land transaction arrangements had weakened indigenous landowners' oversight and could leave them excluded from decisions affecting their land for up to 99 years.

He also questioned whether the public was adequately informed about the referendum process, warning that a lack of awareness among indigenous communities could undermine participation.

He said a standalone referendum could fail to secure the required public support if voters were not properly informed about what they were being asked to decide.

Mr Bogileka recommended holding the referendum alongside the general election, with a straightforward yes-or-no question on the 2013 Constitution.

He cautioned against putting multiple or complicated questions to voters, saying this could create confusion and discourage participation.

Responding to the submission, committee member Siromi Turaga highlighted the 2023 amendment, which reinstated consent requirements for land transactions.

He also pointed to the recognition of multiple official languages, including iTaukei and Hindi.

The committee acknowledged Mr Bogileka's submission and indicated it would deliberate further on the recommendations.