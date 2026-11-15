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Nadi Flood Alleviation Project refocused as cost exceed budget

Government will also strengthen development controls, drainage standards and flood preparedness.

Sunday 15 November 2026 | 13:00

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Cabinet said the approach aimed to reduce flood risks and better protect communities, businesses and critical infrastructure while ensuring responsible use of public funds.

Cabinet said the approach aimed to reduce flood risks and better protect communities, businesses and critical infrastructure while ensuring responsible use of public funds.

A proposed $693 million first phase of Nadi’s flood alleviation project exceeds available funding by $293 million, prompting Cabinet to prioritise more affordable mitigation measures.

Updated technical assessments also indicate the project’s total cost could exceed $1 billion.

The revised approach will focus on expanding the Airport Protection Project, improving drainage in Nadi Town and surrounding areas, and introducing community-based and nature-based measures through the Fiji Climate Adaptation Programme.

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Government will also strengthen development controls, drainage standards and flood preparedness.

Cabinet said the approach aimed to reduce flood risks and better protect communities, businesses and critical infrastructure while ensuring responsible use of public funds.

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