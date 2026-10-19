Compare the Bill with the 2013 Constitution, topic by topic, in English, Vosa Vakaviti or Hindi. Written submissions close at 4pm on Friday 23 October.

Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

The Nadroga Navosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry says national prosperity must go hand in hand with social stability as Fiji considers proposed changes under the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Chamber president Suresh Naidu, in the organisation’s submission on the proposed amendments, emphasised the importance of a shared national identity, recognition of indigenous people and preserving Fiji as a secular state.

Mr Naidu said embracing “Fijian” as a shared national identity while honouring indigenous people as iTaukei was important to building a prosperous and harmonious future for generations to come.

He said the chamber’s position highlighted the need to balance national unity, cultural recognition and social cohesion as the country considered constitutional changes.

“It also underscores the importance of maintaining stability as a foundation for economic growth, business confidence and long-term national development,” he said.

“The submission reflects the chamber’s view that Fiji’s constitutional framework should support an inclusive national identity while respecting the country’s cultural heritage and secular character.”

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 has prompted submissions from members of the public and organisations as stakeholders consider the proposed changes and their implications for Fiji’s future.

The chamber’s position places social stability and national prosperity at the centre of the constitutional debate.



