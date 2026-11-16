Navy powers, military accountability in new Bills

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Naval Division could soon exercise some powers currently held by Police under the proposed RFMF Bill 2026 and Military Justice Bill 2026.

RFMF Director Force Legal Service Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara said the proposed Bills would give the Fiji Navy powers to carry out certain legislative roles currently performed by police, customs and fisheries officers, both inshore and offshore.

He said the Navy would also be able to exercise powers assigned to counter-narcotics officers under the Counter-Narcotics Act, which was recently passed by Parliament.

“Overall, the RFMF is still exercising its role in terms of security,” Colonel Tuinaosara said.

“The new Bills not only provide greater scope for law enforcement but also tie in with our primary duty of providing security to the State.”

If passed, the proposed Bills will replace the outdated British Army Act 1955.

RFMF Naval Division legal officer Lieutenant Atunaisa Waqainabete, who was also part of the consultation team, said replacing the Act was necessary in light of current circumstances and advances in technology.





Past upheavals

RFMF Legal Service senior legal officer Captain Stephanie Dunn said the military wanted to change Fiji’s history of coups.

Speaking at the consultation in Labasa yesterday, Captain Dunn said one way to achieve this was to ensure the RFMF’s Acts, legislation and governance reflected that commitment.

“The proposed Bills are to ensure that those who are contributing to be in power of this key institution, RFMF, will be able to answer to the people instead of the people answering to that,” she said.

“And that’s why we are here to try and push this Bill because we need this Bill now; this is the time for us to change.”

Retired military officer Samuela Cikaitoga asked the consultation team whether the Bills would regulate military intervention in any situation.

Captain Donn replied that both proposed Bills clearly outlined when the military could intervene, how long it could remain involved and the decisions required before it intervened.

The consultation was organised by the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

Consultations will also continue in the Western Division.

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