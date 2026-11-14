About 650 people on Kioa Island will have a safer landing point for boat trips to Savusavu when the new Vunikura Jetty is completed.

Kioa Island Council chairperson Lavati Savea said residents currently had to step into the water and walk several metres to shore when they reached Vunikura.

“This jetty is a good news for our 650 people living on the island as this is the only landing we can access to go to Savusavu,” Mr Savea said.

“Before we used to get off in the water and then walk a few meters to get to the beach braving the sun and rain.”

He said the project would help address safety concerns for people travelling by fibre boat. Kioa Island is about a 15-minute boat ride from Vunikura Jetty.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the jetty’s groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, saying it would strengthen maritime links and create economic and social opportunities for communities in Cakaudrove and nearby islands.

“This is not simply about breaking ground for a new jetty; It is about opening new opportunities, improving access to essential services and creating stronger economic connections for the people of Cakaudrove and the surrounding islands,” Mr Rabuka said.

“For a maritime nation like Fiji, connectivity is fundamental to development; Our jetties are more than transport facilities.

They are gateways that connect our people to markets, schools, healthcare, employment, businesses and essential services.”

The Prime Minister said the jetty would strengthen connections for people in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove and surrounding islands, including Taveuni and Rabi, and link local economic activities to wider markets.

“This is the significance of the new Vunikura Jetty; It will strengthen maritime connections for the people of Buca Bay, Cakaudrove and the surrounding islands, including Taveuni and Rabi, while providing opportunities for greater economic and social interaction,” he said.

“This jetty will help connect local economic activities to wider markets and strengthen the contribution of Cakaudrove to Fiji's national development.”

Fiji Roads Authority preparatory works at the site, valued at almost $2 million, include an access road, two campsite facilities, a car park, coastal protection works, a causeway and a seawall.

The access road, first campsite and car park have been completed, while work on the second campsite is underway. The coastal protection works, causeway and seawall remain to be completed.

The jetty is the second project under the China-Aid Fiji Jetties project. Republic of China Ambassador to Fiji Haiping Chen said construction of Korolevu Jetty, the first project, began last December. Vunikura is the project’s first in the Northern Division.

“China stands ready to continue supporting Fiji’s development priorities and work closely with our Fijian friends to improve transport connectivity, make travel easier for local communities and facilitate the flow of goods so that more people can benefit from these improvements,” Mr Chen said.

“China appreciates Mr Rabuka’s vision of an ocean of peace which shares much in common with China’s commitment to peace, cooperation and development.”

Mr Chen said Mr Rabuka had personally visited the site several times to check on preparations for construction.



