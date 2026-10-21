Next A-G? Tabuya says she’s qualified

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change, Lynda Tabuya says she is qualified to be the Government’s next Attorney-General following the resignation of Siromi Turaga as Acting Attorney-General.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka hinted yesterday, following the Constitution Amendment Bill consultation in Wainibuka, Tailevu, that Ms Tabuya could be appointed to the position.

Mr Rabuka said Ms Tabuya’s name had been submitted to the Solicitor-General’s Office for assessment.

Speaking to this masthead, Ms Tabuya said she “would be honoured” to be Fiji’s next Attorney-General, but the decision rested with the Prime Minister.

“I am qualified to be the A-G under the discretion of the Prime Minister, because at the end of the day, he appoints,” she said.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the Government as the country prepares for the next general election, with the Attorney-General playing a key role.

Under Fiji’s current Constitution, the Attorney-General serves as the Government’s chief legal adviser and oversees legislative drafting.

Mr Turaga resigned after an explicit video emerged and circulated widely on social media.