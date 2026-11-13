People First calls for greater public say on Constitution

The Constitution must not become a tool for politicians to concentrate power, the People First Party has warned, calling for greater public involvement before major changes are made to Fiji’s supreme law.

The party raised its concerns during a submission to the Special Committee examining the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 on Friday.

Party representative Rinesh Sharma told the committee the Constitution belonged to the people, not politicians, political parties or Government officials.

“Our country's Constitution is not owned by politicians, political parties or government officials. It entirely belongs to the people,” Mr Sharma said.

He said Bill 32 had placed Fiji at a critical point, questioning whether the Constitution would continue to serve the people or become a tool for concentrating power in the hands of a few.

Mr Sharma clarified that the party’s participation in the committee process did not mean it supported the Bill. He said People First did not take part in the Constitutional Review Commission process because it questioned its correctness and legitimacy.

“People First did not vote in favour of Bill 32 during its second reading but had chosen to remain involved in the committee process to raise its concerns and examine the proposed changes.”

The submission also stated: “Taking part in parliamentary debates and committee processes must never be mistaken for supporting the Bill.”

Mr Sharma said the Bill contained 150 pages and 229 clauses, making it difficult for ordinary people to understand. He called for more public awareness programmes, town hall meetings and community consultations to explain the proposed changes in simple language.

“A referendum gives every eligible voter equal weight in approving or rejecting changes to the country's ultimate law”

The party said constitutional reform must include the people, protect democracy and give future generations confidence in the country’s supreme law.