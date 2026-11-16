Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is determined to push ahead with the proposed Constitution amendment Bill in the current parliamentary term, even if it means proceeding without the support of his coalition partner, the National Federation Party (NFP).

Mr Rabuka has ruled out deferring the process until after the next general election, rejecting a key condition set by NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad for returning to Cabinet.

Mr Prasad confirmed yesterday that he would not recommit to Cabinet unless the Constitution amendment process was deferred until after the election.

However, Mr Rabuka remains firm that the Bill must be dealt with by the current Parliament, despite calls from coalition partners, political parties and civil society organisations for more time and a more comprehensive process.

Asked whether he planned to meet coalition partners to discuss the way forward for the Bill, Mr Rabuka said no.

“We cannot have pre-election coalition; we have to work on our own, cross the line and see what we can do and who wins,” he said.

His comments signal that he is prepared to pursue the constitutional changes without waiting for agreement from the NFP.

“We can’t do it,” Mr Rabuka said when asked whether the process could be deferred.

“The Bill must be dealt with in this parliament.”

Asked why the process could not wait until after the election, Mr Rabuka said the Government had to fulfil its commitment.

“We have started; we have to complete it. We promised the voters that we are going to amend the constitution, that was part of our manifesto.”

Mr Rabuka also disputed the suggestion that Professor Prasad had simply declined his offer to return to Cabinet, saying the NFP leader had attached a condition to his return.