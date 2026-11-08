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Police, military unite in fight against drugs

Mr Tudravu said He said protecting the safety and security of the nation remained a priority for both institutions.

Monday 09 November 2026 | 07:00

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Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to combat the threat of illicit drugs in Fiji.

Speaking during the launch of the Sukuna Bowl competition, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged the presence of RFMF Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and praised the strong partnership between the two institutions.

Mr Tudravu said the unity between the Police and military sent a clear message that both organisations were committed to preventing Fiji from becoming a narcotic state.

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He said protecting the safety and security of the nation remained a priority for both institutions.

“We are here, the people are safe, and this country is safe,” he said.

Mr Tudravu called on all Fijians to play their part in the fight against drugs, saying law enforcement agencies could not win the battle alone.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel working around the clock in ongoing operations and urged communities to support efforts to keep drugs out of Fiji.

He said co-operation between the Police, military and the wider public was vital to securing a safer future for the country.

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