Police ready for election and referendum: Tudravu

The Fiji Police Force is ready to provide security for both the general election and a referendum, with Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirming that no additional officers will be recruited.

Mr Tudravu said yesterday that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) Kasiano Vusonilawe had already briefed him and senior officers on security plans for both events.

“We have enough manpower,” he said.

Police precincts had already identified where officers and resources would be deployed.

Asked about possible challenges, Mr Tudravu said contingency operations were in place, with support from other agencies available if needed.

“To be specific, I think the military is always there to support us,” he said.

He said police were prepared whether the Government held the election and referendum on the same day or on separate dates.

Asked whether he was concerned about the election, Mr Tudravu encouraged Fijians to vote, noting that they had the opportunity to choose their government only once every four or five years.

“The security is safe. The environment is conducive for us to come freely and conduct elections,” he said.

Mr Tudravu said police would also be occupied with festive season operations over the coming months.

Police, FEO strengthen cooperation

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force and the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation ahead of the elections.

Mr Tudravu and Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa signed the agreement on Wednesday.

The MOU outlines arrangements for information sharing, communication and operational support between the two organisations. It also requires sensitive information to remain confidential.

Mr Tudravu said police would work closely with the Elections Office to ensure the electoral process was safe, orderly and efficient.

He said the force would also support efforts to protect the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

The agreement establishes clear procedures for both organisations to coordinate their responsibilities.