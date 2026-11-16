Prasad rejects Cabinet return over Constitution Bill

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has declined Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s invitation to return to Cabinet.

Mr Prasad said he cannot commit to rejoining the Government without an agreement to defer the Constitution amendment process until after the next General Election.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Prasad said the circumstances surrounding the proposed return made it “pointless” unless the constitutional process was postponed.

“I would be prepared to do so if it was agreed that the Constitution amendment process was to be deferred until after the election,” he said.

Mr Prasad said he had received an email from Cabinet Secretary Samuela Moce inviting him to be sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, and return to Cabinet.

However, he said the NFP remained opposed to what he described as the rushed process to amend the Constitution.

He also referred to Mr Rabuka’s position that all Government ministers were expected to support the People’s Alliance-driven process and vote for the amendments in Parliament before the next general election.

“You have also signalled that dissenting Ministers would be dismissed,” Mr Prasad said in the letter.

He said he had made his position on the constitutional process clear, both privately and publicly, and believed his return to Cabinet would serve little purpose under the prevailing circumstances.

Mr Prasad said deferring the process would allow the Government to focus on pressing national concerns, including the severe drought affecting parts of the country, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) crisis and fiscal challenges.

He said the decision was ultimately Mr Rabuka’s and that he would welcome an opportunity to discuss the issues.

“However, without some agreement on the above issues, I cannot commit to re-joining the Cabinet at this time,” he said.

Mr Rabuka had earlier confirmed that Mr Prasad would be offered the Deputy Prime Minister position he voluntarily vacated after being charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Mr Prasad stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister after FICAC charged him with allegedly failing to disclose a directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts PTE Limited in a 2015 statutory declaration.

On November 12, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad acquitted him of both charges after granting a no-case-to-answer application.

The court ruled that FICAC had failed to prove that a party leader fell within the statutory definition of a party officeholder required to make the disclosures in question.