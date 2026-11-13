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Punjas backs community diabetes awareness drive

The initiative brought together the Ministry of Health, Diabetes Fiji and members of the public to promote diabetes awareness and prevention.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 17:00

Updated 13 November 2026 | 18:07 FJT

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Health screening done at Shirley Park, Lautoka.

Health screening done at Shirley Park, Lautoka.

Photo: Supplied

Early detection and regular health checks were highlighted as important steps in preventing and managing diabetes during a community awareness initiative in Lautoka.

The initiative, held at Shirley Park, brought together the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Diabetes Fiji and members of the public to promote greater awareness of the disease and encourage healthier lifestyles.

The event featured health check-ups and a community walk, encouraging individuals and families to take a more proactive approach to their health.

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It also highlighted the importance of regular health monitoring and simple lifestyle changes in helping prevent and manage diabetes.


Group photo

A group photo of those who participated in the health check-ups and a community walk.


Punjas supported the initiative as part of its commitment to community health and wellbeing.

In a statement, the company said its responsibility extended beyond its business operations to supporting initiatives that made a positive contribution to public health.

"Punjas recognises that its responsibility extends beyond the products it manufactures and the business it operates. As an integral part of the Fijian community, the company remains committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive contribution to public health and the wellbeing of the people it serves," the company statement read.

In line with this commitment, Punjas also offers consumers a range of food choices, including Punjas Parboiled Rice, Wholemeal Flour and Wholemeal Wraps, which can form part of a balanced and varied diet.

The company acknowledged the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Diabetes Fiji and participating organisations for their efforts in raising awareness about diabetes and promoting healthier communities.


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