Remand centre death now murder probe

Police are treating the death of George Komainaua at the Suva Remand Centre on October 24 as a murder investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru said yesterday.

Asked if police would also look into the death, ACP Seru said: “Yes, we are pursuing that as well.”

She said police made the call after talking with the Fiji Corrections Service and briefing Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

No other details were given at the briefing.