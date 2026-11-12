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Nation

Remand centre death now murder probe

Asked if police would also look into the death, ACP Seru said: “Yes, we are pursuing that as well.”

Friday 13 November 2026 | 08:30

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Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Police are treating the death of George Komainaua at the Suva Remand Centre on October 24 as a murder investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru said yesterday.

Asked if police would also look into the death, ACP Seru said: “Yes, we are pursuing that as well.”

She said police made the call after talking with the Fiji Corrections Service and briefing Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

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No other details were given at the briefing.

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