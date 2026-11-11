Remembrance Day tribute keeps grandfather's memory alive

An emotional Ruci Tagivakatini could not hold back her tears as she stood to honour her late grandffather, Ratu Silivenusi Waqarokotuibau Tagivakatini, during Remembrance Day at Sukanaivalu Army Barracks in Vaturekuka, Labasa, today.

The Year 10 student took leave from school to attend the service, as her family members were away at their village on Yadua Island, Bua.

The 15-year-old said her grandfather, a soldier, died when she was in Year Four and she had not missed a Remembrance Day service since.

“I was only a child when dad passed away and I have very few memories of him,” Ruci said.

“I think of him whenever a situation arises where a father needs to stand by his child’s side.”

She said Remembrance Day was an opportunity to honour her father and thank him for his service to the country.

The chief guest, Vicar of St Thomas Anglican Church and Archdeacon of Vanua Levu and Taveuni Episcopal Unit, Orisi Vuki, thanked retired servicemen and women for their service.

He said their legacy was secure and their sacrifices were etched into the fabric of the community.

“To the wives and families of fallen heroes, we acknowledge your devotion, as you were and are the bedrock behind the uniform,” Mr Vuki said.

“Let us lament those who have lost, confess our human failures and commit ourselves once more to building a world where conflict is no more.”