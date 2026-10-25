Tui Labasa opposes reserved seats for women

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate has opposed the proposal to reserve parliamentary seats for women, arguing that all candidates should compete equally in general elections.

Ratu Jone made the submission during public consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on Saturday.

He said women seeking to become Members of Parliament should win their seats through elections rather than through a reserved allocation.

"I don't agree with the rational that a certain percentage of seats to be reserved for women in Parliament," he highlighted.

Ratu Jone said that while women sought equal opportunities in the workforce, equal pay and equal rights, parliamentary representation should be determined through electoral competition.

He argued that women candidates should campaign and compete for seats on the same basis as other candidates.

"It is an election and everyone is open to contest; it is a battle of ideas".

He said women made up about half of Fiji's population and should be able to secure parliamentary representation through effective campaigning.

'Winning seats should be based on merit and grassroots' campaign success," he emphasised.

Supports consultation process

Ratu Jone also expressed support for the ongoing public consultations on the proposed constitutional changes.

He rejected suggestions that the process was being rushed, saying it had followed the necessary requirements.

"This is not a rushed process, it has followed all requirements".