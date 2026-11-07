Households and businesses across parts of the Tamavua water supply system will face overnight water rationing from 9pm to 4am daily until further notice as prolonged dry weather continues to affect water production.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) announced the temporary restrictions after raw water inflow to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant fell by approximately 15 per cent.

The authority said prolonged dry weather and low rainfall associated with El Niño had reduced flows from the Savura Cascade and Headworks 3 catchments.

The decline has reduced the volume of treated water available to meet customer demand and placed additional pressure on reservoir storage.

Under the rationing programme, WAF will carry out controlled valve operations overnight to allow water levels in the Tamavua Reservoir to recover.

The authority said the measures were intended to build up storage for distribution during the day, when demand is higher.

Water may not return immediately

Residents in affected areas have been warned to expect low water pressure, intermittent supply or no water between 9pm and 4am.

Although valve operations will be reversed from 4am, WAF said water supply would be restored progressively.

Customers in elevated areas may experience longer delays because restoration will depend on reservoir levels, location and elevation.

Areas affected

The overnight restrictions will affect customers supplied through the following areas:

Khalsa Rokara: Elevated areas of Valelevu, Kalivetau Road, Railagi Road, Veikoba, Delaitokatoka, Nayavumata Place, Ura Place, elevated areas of Cunningham Stage 4 along Valley Drive, Caubati Koro and Upper Cakacaka Road.

Mead Road: Upper Bay View Heights, Yohan Place, Vunibau Road, Volavola Road, Lovoni Road and Upper Mead Road.

Rewa Street: Cheng Place, PRB MacFarlane Road, Silimaibau Road, Upper Howell Road area, Matanitobua Road, Talasiga Road, Kikau Street and Naqasima Road.

Tip Top: Kaka Place, Kula Street, Falvey Road, Aidney Street, Uddit Narayan Road and Upper Ruve Street.

Bel Air: Upper Samabula North areas, Aiwa Street, Upper Lakeba Street, Princes Road from Loa Street to Reservoir Road, and all feeder roads.

Wairua: Upper Samabula North areas, Aiwa Street, Upper Lakeba Street, Princes Road from Loa Street to Reservoir Road, and all feeder roads.

Naboro: Naboro Prison, Naboro Complex, Gilbertese Settlement and Naboro Dairy Farm.

Residents urged to conserve water

WAF has urged households and businesses to prioritise water for drinking, cooking, personal hygiene and sanitation.

Residents are being encouraged to stop non-essential activities such as watering lawns, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools.

The authority also advised customers to repair leaking taps and toilets, avoid unnecessary outdoor cleaning and report visible leaks.

Households should maintain a reasonable backup water supply in clean, covered containers or suitable tanks.

WAF advised customers to replenish stored water gradually and avoid leaving taps running while waiting for supply to return.

Businesses have also been asked to review water use in landscaping, recreational activities and daily operations.

Water trucks on standby

WAF said its teams would continue monitoring raw water levels, weather conditions, treatment plant performance and reservoir storage.

Operations would be adjusted as necessary to manage available supplies and minimise disruptions.

Water carting trucks will remain on standby to assist affected communities, subject to operational requirements and availability.

The authority warned that continued dry conditions could increase the need for more extensive rationing if water conservation measures were not followed.

Customers requiring assistance can contact WAF on 3346777 or 5777 from all mobile networks, or email contact@waf.com.fj.