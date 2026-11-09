Youth-led water drive brings relief to drought-hit families

A community water distribution initiative led by the newly registered ASHA CARE Youth Club is bringing much-needed relief to families struggling with water shortages during the current dry spell.

The initiative, supported by a donation from businessman Damend Gounder of Kimaya Group Fiji and his family, has reached 122 families across four communities.

The distribution covered 40 families in Yako, 25 in part of Malamala, 40 in Nalovo and 17 in Amgali in Nadi.

Resident Saten Prasad said the water shortage had become increasingly difficult, with his household well drying up.

“Our well has dried up. Since Monday, we have been calling about four times every day for water, but it is still sad. It is Diwali, and we are grateful for the help,” he said.

ASHA CARE Youth Club secretary Hitesh Goundar said the club was established in 2026 to assist communities facing water-related challenges.

He said the current dry season had placed additional pressure on households, making the water distribution initiative necessary.





Families receive bottled water. Photo: Supplied





On behalf of the club and the beneficiary communities, Mr Goundar acknowledged Mr Gounder and his family for their generosity.

He said the contribution had brought relief, hope and happiness to households facing difficulties during the current El Niño conditions.

“A bottle of water may seem like a small gift, but to someone in need, it means so much,” he said.

He also thanked the volunteers and distribution teams who dedicated their time and effort to ensure the initiative reached affected families.

Mr Goundar said the initiative reflected the true spirit of Diwali, which was not only about lighting lamps but also about bringing hope, happiness and light into the lives of others.

“Our mission, our community, our responsibility. Together, we can make a difference,” Mr Goundar said.

The club said it remained committed to supporting communities through its ongoing water distribution efforts.







