Opinion: Biman Prasad is out of Cabinet, but is the Coalition Agreement (Girmit) still alive?
“The Constitution may keep Rabuka lawfully in office. It cannot compel Rabuka and Prasad to trust each other, honour their political promises or persuade the electorate that their Coalition still deserves to govern.”
Tuesday 17 November 2026 | 09:00
Updated 17 November 2026 | 13:05 FJT
Biman Prasad's refusal to rejoin Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's Cabinet has raised an awkward question for the three-party Coalition Government: what remains of the agreement that brought the People's Alliance, the National Federation Party and SODELPA together in December 2022?
Prasad has turned down Rabuka's offer to return as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.
His objection is not to the portfolio but to the Prime Minister's determination to proceed with constitutional amendments before the next general election. Prasad wants the process deferred. Rabuka expects his ministers to support the government's position.
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