Biman Prasad's refusal to rejoin Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's Cabinet has raised an awkward question for the three-party Coalition Government: what remains of the agreement that brought the People's Alliance, the National Federation Party and SODELPA together in December 2022?

Prasad has turned down Rabuka's offer to return as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.

His objection is not to the portfolio but to the Prime Minister's determination to proceed with constitutional amendments before the next general election. Prasad wants the process deferred. Rabuka expects his ministers to support the government's position.