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Biman Prasad to return as Deputy PM today

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms the NFP leader will be sworn in, with his ministerial portfolio yet to be decided.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 08:30

Updated 13 November 2026 | 11:09 FJT

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Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad outside the Suva Courthouse on September 25, 2026.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad outside the Suva Courthouse on September 25, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Former Cabinet minister Biman Prasad is set to return as Deputy Prime Minister today, a day after being acquitted of charges relating to the disclosure of his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resort.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed to this masthead that National Federation Party (NFP) leader Mr Prasad would be sworn in today, although his ministerial portfolio had yet to be decided.

Mr Prasad was charged with one count of failing to comply with disclosure requirements under the Political Parties Act and an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

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In his ruling, Suva Magistrates Court Magistrate Yogesh Prasad found that the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had failed to prove that Mr Prasad was an office holder.

The magistrate said Mr Prasad could not legally be charged under Section 2 of the Political Parties Act 2013 because the Act's definition of an office holder covered a party president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary and registered officer.

"Yes, Biman will be reinstated and sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister tomorrow (today)," Mr Rabuka said.

He said he would review the available Cabinet portfolios before deciding on Mr Prasad's ministerial responsibilities.

Mr Rabuka said the Finance and Trade and Commerce portfolios were among the options, noting that some ministers already held multiple responsibilities.

"The most appropriate one would be Finance and Trade and Commerce," he said.


Ready for election

Mr Prasad thanked NFP members and supporters for standing by him during the 19 months he faced the case.

He said the party was prepared for the next general election.

"I've said that before, that NFP has fought all elections in this country and so the party is always ready. The party is always prepared," Mr Prasad said.

"We may not have done well in some elections, that's fine, but NFP is ready for the next election."

He declined to comment on whether his reinstatement would have an impact on his vote on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, saying he wanted to focus on thanking his supporters.

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