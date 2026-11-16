NFP unveils five more candidates for next election

The National Federation Party (NFP) has announced five more candidates for the next general election, with party leader Professor Biman Prasad saying the party is preparing to lead Fiji’s next government.

Mr Prasad said the party was strengthening its leadership, developing policies and building an organisation capable of taking on the responsibilities of government.

“The National Federation Party is preparing to lead the next government of Fiji,” he said.

The five candidates are Ratu Esava Nabuta of Nadi, Avinesh Kumaran of Ba, Waseroma Turaga O’Connor, Kharti Devi Prasad of Suva and Pita Tuibau of Ba.

Mr Prasad said the candidates brought experience in infrastructure, accounting, public administration, law enforcement and community development.

Kharti Devi Prasad, who is contesting an election for the first time, said empowering women was her main motivation for entering politics.

She urged women to support female candidates and increase women’s representation in Parliament.

“We make 50 per cent of the population. Then why can’t we make 50 per cent in Parliament?” she said.

Ms Prasad, who said she had supported the NFP since childhood, also encouraged women to move beyond traditional household roles and take an active interest in their communities and national affairs.

Ratu Nabuta, who contested the 2022 General Election, said his first experience in politics had taught him valuable lessons about campaigning, engaging with the public and understanding voters’ expectations.

He said the NFP aimed to form the next government rather than simply become a coalition partner.

“Our vision, our aim, our goal is to be in government, not to be just a number for coalition,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the party had learned important lessons from its experience in the coalition Government since 2022, particularly the challenges of working with parties that had different priorities.

He said the NFP intended to present its own programme for government at the next election and seek a mandate to implement it.

He also highlighted the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, which aim to transform Fiji into an inclusive, high-income country by 2050.