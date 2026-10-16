No poll delay, PM assures

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging Fijians not to be confused by “rumours” that the General Election will be delayed.

His comments come as Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry claims Bill 32 could allow the Government to remain in office without an election.

Mr Rabuka spoke in iTaukei while closing the fourth public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill at Lawai Village Hall in Nadroga yesterday.

“The election will be held this year; at the very latest, it will be held on February 6 next year,” he said.

“Let us not be confused by the many rumours being spread, as we are trying to move forward or see if the election can be conducted quickly.”





Who decides?

Mr Rabuka said the election date was not for the Government to decide.

“The timing of the election will be determined by the Fijian Elections Office; it does not depend on us, the Government.”

Mr Rabuka did not name Mr Chaudhry or refer to the Bill’s clauses. However, the 2013 Constitution outlines how the timing of a general election is linked to the dissolution of Parliament.

Under Section 58(3), the power to trigger an early dissolution before Parliament reaches the end of its four-year term rests with the Prime Minister, who advises the President.

By deciding when to advise the President to dissolve Parliament, the Prime Minister can effectively influence the election timeline.

Section 59(1) states that the Writ of Election, which sets the polling process in motion, is issued by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) is responsible for administering and conducting the election.





Chaudhry’s claim

Mr Chaudhry has pointed to three clauses in Chapter 16 of the Bill.

Clause 211 states that the new Constitution will come into effect on March 31, 2028, but allows the President to bring that date forward by proclamation.

Clause 219(3)(a) provides for every sitting MP to become a member of the new House of Representatives from that date. Clause 221 provides for the Prime Minister and ministers to continue in office under the new Constitution.

Mr Chaudhry questioned why the clauses had been included, asking “unless it is to allow the current term of Parliament to be extended”.





PM’s response

Asked about the claims, Mr Rabuka described Mr Chaudhry as a very experienced leader, politician and former prime minister.

He then questioned which constitution Mr Chaudhry was referring to.

When told it was the Constitution Amendment Bill, Mr Rabuka said the new Constitution proposed in the Bill would not take effect until a later date.





What the Bill says

Clause 219(2) retains the current Parliament’s maximum term of four years.

The Bill’s Explanatory Note says Clause 219 provides for continuity of Parliament until it is dissolved under the 2013 Constitution.

The Government has not explained why the Bill specifies 2028 as the commencement date.





Referendum next

The Bill must still pass its third reading in Parliament.

A national referendum is scheduled for December 9, with results expected by December 14.

Mr Rabuka has also asked the Electoral Commission to suspend election campaigning until after the referendum.