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Politics

PAP proceeds with candidate selection

The party has received more than 140 applications from prospective candidates, with the committee tasked with selecting 55 candidates.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 15:00

People's Alliance Party general secretary Sila Balawa.

People's Alliance Party general secretary Sila Balawa.

Photo: Laiseana Nasiga

Prime Minister and People’s Alliance Party (PAP) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has authorised the party to proceed with its candidate selection process, despite speculation that the ongoing constitutional process could affect preparations for the next general election.

PAP general secretary Sila Balawa confirmed that Mr Rabuka had delegated responsibility to him and the party’s selection committee to review applications and determine the final lineup.

The party has received more than 140 applications from prospective candidates, with the committee tasked with selecting 55 candidates.

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Mr Balawa said the party expected to confirm its final lineup at the end of this month.

He dismissed suggestions that the constitutional process would prevent the party from finalising its candidates, saying the selection process remained under the party’s control.

While describing the applicants as having strong professional backgrounds, Mr Balawa declined to disclose their names.

He confirmed that most applicants were currently employed in government.

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