Five Cabinet members, whose votes could prove crucial to the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, are weighing party loyalty, their political futures and personal convictions ahead of the Bill’s third reading.

The Members of Parliament (MPs), three from the National Federation Party (NFP) and two from the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), have yet to make a united commitment on how they will vote, with both parties opposing the Bill in its current form.

Their votes will be significant in Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s bid to secure the two-thirds majority required for the constitutional amendment Bill to pass.

NFP’s Sashi Kiran has openly acknowledged the personal consequences of the decision, saying she could lose her Cabinet position regardless of how she votes.

“If I vote against the Bill, I lose my job. And if I vote for the Bill, I lose my job,” she said.

Ms Kiran, the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, said she would make her decision only after seeing the final version of the Bill.

“At the end of the day, I need to see when the Bill comes back, whether it protects the rights of the majority and the minority, whether it works in nation-building, and I’ll make my decision then,” she said.

Fellow NFP MP and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua indicated her support for her party’s position.

“Absolutely, I’m going to vote the way the party has directed us to work,” she said.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua remained guarded about his position, saying: “When the time comes, you will know, and the conscience is clear.”

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, both SODELPA MPs, also stopped short of committing their votes.

Mr Vasu said SODELPA opposed the Bill in its current form and would wait for the revised version before deciding.

Mr Gavoka, who is also a member of the special parliamentary select committee reviewing the Bill, urged critics not to make premature judgments.

“Wait for the finished product,” he said.

He added that the process was still ongoing and MPs should assess the completed Bill before deciding.

The uncertainty follows Mr Rabuka’s statement that Cabinet members from the two minority coalition parties who do not support the Bill could lose their ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, MPs who defy their party’s position risk disciplinary action, including expulsion.

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