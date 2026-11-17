The People First Party has appointed three-term Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj as its new general secretary, entrusting the experienced politician with overseeing the party's administration and organisational development.

The appointment was announced today by the party's Board of Governors chairperson Jone Usamate, who described Mr Maharaj as a seasoned and disciplined leader capable of guiding the party's operational affairs.

Mr Usamate said the appointment reflected the board's commitment to strengthening the party's leadership and governance structures.

"As the People First Party continues to build a strong, accountable and grassroots-driven political alternative for all Fijians, the role of general secretary demands an individual with proven organisational capability, deep institutional knowledge and an unshakeable dedication to public service," he said.

Mr Maharaj brings more than a decade of parliamentary and political experience to the role. First elected to Parliament in 2014, he has been re-elected in the 2018 and 2022 General Elections.

He previously served as Assistant Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations, Youth and Sport and has held key parliamentary leadership positions, including chairing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

The party said Mr Maharaj's experience as both Government and Opposition Whip had equipped him with strong knowledge of parliamentary procedures, caucus management and internal party discipline.

As general secretary, Mr Maharaj will be responsible for overseeing the party's national administration, branch development, candidate mobilisation and compliance with governance and ethical requirements.

The People First Party said his understanding of Fiji's legislative landscape and engagement with communities around the country would be instrumental in strengthening the party's organisational capacity in the years ahead.

Mr Usamate said the Board of Governors had full confidence in Mr Maharaj as he assumes the role and works alongside party leader Inia Seruiratu, deputy leader Parveen Bala Kumar and members nationwide.

"The Board of Governors extends its full confidence and support to Hon. Maharaj as he assumes this critical responsibility," he said.

The party also thanked former general secretary, Ema Dimila, for her dedicated service.

"Ema played an important role in overseeing the party’s registration and launch and supporting the handover to the new General Secretary. We are grateful for her leadership and contribution through these important milestones. Ema remains a committed part of our movement, and we look forward to continuing to work together in service of the people of Fiji."