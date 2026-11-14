People First says Fiji cannot afford a Senate

With Fiji’s national debt at about $12.6 billion, the People First Party says the country cannot afford another costly institution, estimating a Senate could add $15 million to $20 million in expenses.

The party strongly opposes establishing a Senate under the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 32 of 2026, saying the financial impact should be considered before another government institution is created.

Presenting the party’s submission to the Special Committee, representative Rinesh Sharma said a Senate would require more than salaries for its members. It would also need a secretary-general, secretariat and administrative structure.

"Our party firmly opposes the establishment of a Senate as Fiji cannot afford the substantial recurring financial burden it would impose," Mr Sharma said.

Fellow representative David Kolitagane told the committee Fiji’s debt was already placing pressure on resources for essential services, infrastructure and climate-related risks. Debt servicing alone was about $600 million, he said.

"Our debt at the moment is running at around $12.6b. It's too high for an economy like Fiji, and debt servicing alone is $600m. That's huge, a big risk," he said.

Mr Kolitagane said any proposal to establish or restore government institutions should first undergo a proper financial and institutional assessment.

People First recommended that any proposed Senate or traditional representation institution be assessed for its functions, costs and potential duplication of existing institutions.

Mr Sharma clarified that the party’s main position was that Fiji should not establish a Senate. Additional election costs would only be relevant if the committee decided to proceed with the institution, he said.

The party also maintained that an appointed chamber should not have authority over a Parliament whose members are directly elected by the people.