Fresh signs of internal division are emerging within the Social Demo­cratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), with its general secretary Levi Vere resigning just a month after taking up the position.

The resignation comes amid a public disagreement within the party over controversial comments on land owner­ship made by two SODELPA members to the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Party leader and current Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, con­firmed Mr Vere's resignation to this masthead.

"Yes, I've received his resignation, and we are tabling the management board for formal acceptance," Mr Radrodro said.

He declined to disclose the reasons be­hind Mr Vere's decision. "I cannot pre-empt the management board discussion on this."

Mr Vere's departure follows contro­versy over a submission made last Friday by party lawyer Jolame Uludole and party candidate Savenaca Ko­maisavai to the Special Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Mr Uludole and Mr Komaisavai told the committee that freehold land should return to iTaukei ownership.

Mr Vere subsequently issued an apology, clarifying that Mr Uludole and Mr Komaisavai had made the remarks in their personal capacities.

However, Mr Uludole publicly chal­lenged the apology on social media, claiming Mr Vere had no authority to make it and that the submission was agreed upon by three people appointed by the party's management board.

Mr Radrodro said any matters arising from the controversy would be dealt with internally.

Asked what action would be taken against Mr Uludole and Mr Komaisavai, he said: “We will present and seek confirmation from the management board meeting.”

SODELPA is scheduled to hold a management board meeting at 10am today in Suva, where the resignation and land ownership controversy are expected to be discussed.

Mr Vere was appointed general secretary in October, replacing Simione Rasova, who stepped down in August amid an active court case.





Freehold land

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rejected SODELPA’s proposal for all land in Fiji, including Crown land and freehold land, to be owned by the iTaukei people under a new Constitution.

“It is not possible. We cannot do that,” he said.

“It is a proposal that we expect from people who have never been in Government and never been in control of Government. You know that state freeholds are necessary for a Government to function. You cannot just revert them.”

Mr Rabuka said there could be other ways to recognise the interests of original landowners, including providing better returns when land was used by the Government.

He said some freehold land had previously been returned to original owners through willing-seller, willing-buyer arrangements.

However, he said the Government was not a willing seller in this case.

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