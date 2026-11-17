SODELPA has appointed Moira Vilsoni as its new general secretary following the resignation of Levi Vere, who stepped down just a month after assuming the role.

Mr Vere's departure comes amid public disagreement within the party over controversial comments on land ownership made by two SODELPA members during submissions to the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Speaking to reporters after her appointment, Ms Vilsoni said she was ready to take on the responsibility and help steer the party as it prepares for the next General Election.

She said she looked forward to working closely with the party's leadership, candidates, members and volunteers in the lead-up to the polls.

"It's an honour to be part of the SODELPA team and I think it's a very crucial time since elections is just around the corner," Ms Vilsoni said.

While acknowledging the challenges of the position, she expressed confidence in her ability to serve the party.

"The responsibilities, you know, it's huge, but I'm ready to serve," she said.

Ms Vilsoni's appointment comes at a pivotal time for SODELPA as it seeks to strengthen its organisation and prepare for the upcoming election campaign.