Politics

SODELPA ready for election amid constitutional uncertainty

The party wants authorities to clarify the legal implications of the Bill and outline the next steps for the election.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 05:30

Updated 13 October 2026 | 09:07 FJT

SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is ready to contest the General Election regardless of the outcome of proposed constitutional amendments, while calling for clarity on the electoral timetable.

Party leader Aseri Radrodro said preparations would continue as Parliament considers the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

“Our readiness is not dependent on the outcome of one Bill. It is driven by our responsibility to the people of Fiji,” Mr Radrodro said in a statement.

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He said the ongoing amendment process should not create unnecessary uncertainty about the election or distract from preparations.

Mr Radrodro said December 24, 2026, had been identified in the current electoral timetable as a critical date, making clear information on constitutional requirements, the issuing of the election writ and arrangements for the next election vital.

“The people of Fiji deserve timely, accurate information and confidence that the democratic process will proceed lawfully,” he said.

Mr Radrodro said the party would not assume that the passage or rejection of the Bill would automatically determine the timing of the election.

SODELPA urged the relevant authorities to explain the legal implications of Parliament’s decision and communicate the next steps transparently.

Mr Radrodro said the party was developing provisional candidates, strengthening grassroots structures and engaging communities on policy priorities.

These include indigenous rights, accountable governance, economic opportunities, improved public services and measures to address the cost of living.

He also urged members, provisional candidates and supporters to remain united, disciplined and focused, while campaigning ethically and complying with electoral laws.

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