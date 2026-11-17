Fiji’s national Under-17 football side has departed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Qatar after completing its pre-tournament training camp and international friendly matches ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Fiji is in Group H alongside Spain, China and Morocco.

The Junior Bula Boys spent more than a week in the UAE acclimatising to the climate and conditions while sharpening their preparations for the tournament.

During the camp, Fiji played three international friendly matches against Tajikistan, Vietnam and Venezuela, gaining valuable exposure to different playing styles and international opposition.

The matches also gave the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the team’s progress, strengthen combinations and build match fitness.

Fiji will face Morocco in its opening match on Saturday, November 21.

The tournament will run from November 19 to December 13.





Fixtures (Fiji time)