School benefits from FIFA assistance
Member Associations development manager for Fifa, Angelina Hussein said the new football arena pitch provides a significant milestone.
Saturday 14 November 2026 | 09:30
Updated 14 November 2026 | 10:58 FJT
From left: Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf, Fiji Muslim League acting chairman Ahmed Faruk, Suva Muslim College principal Shiraz Ali and Member Associations development manager for FIFA Angelina Hussein (front) in Suva on November 13, 2026.
Photo: Tevita Wesele
The Suva Muslim College and Suva Muslim Primary School had the official launch of their new Futsal and football court yesterday.
The project will cost around USD$250 million (F JD$568m).
Speaking during the official launch, Fiji Football Association CEO (chief executive officer) Mohammed Yusuf said the new football court would provide a significant platform to the school and the communities.
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"We started this process after the FIFA president in 2025 FIFA Congress in Paraguay announced that he intends to build 1000 mini football pitches around the country; around the 211 FIFA members anywhere in the world. So Fiji got into action straight away," Yusuf said.
"We identified about six or seven schools where this large community resides, so that can benefit the entire community. Suva Muslim College, Fiji Muslim League Suva branch and A.D Patel College in Ba were the first to raise their hands and were awarded with the opportunity to have a FIFA arena mini football pitch."
"We have a equal distribution of this facility. This cost of this facility is around F JD$568m. The Suva branch of the Fiji Muslim League has also invested over $100,000 in putting up the lights and doing the landscaping," he said.
"The facility will be taken care by the school and will conduct clinics for the school students and the community at large evenings. This can also be an income generation project for the school."
Member Associations development manager for Fifa, Angelina Hussein said the new football arena pitch provides a significant milestone.
"This achievement is the result of the dedication, collaboration and commitment of many people. I'd like to congratulate everyone who played a part in making it possible," she said.
"Today, however, is not really about the pitch. It is about the children. This FIFA arena has been built for them. It is a place they can play, learn, make friends, build confidence and discover their potential."
Fiji Muslim League acting chairman Ahmed Faruk said he acknowledges the support done by FIFA.
"We are very thankful to FIFA and Fiji FA for giving us the opportunity to be part of this.
"While we are happy that this gives us an opportunity; our children and the community an opportunity to use facilities of this level," Faruk added.