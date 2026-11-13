School benefits from FIFA assistance

The Suva Muslim College and Suva Muslim Primary School had the official launch of their new Futsal and football court yesterday.

The project will cost around USD$250 million (F JD$568m).

Speaking during the official launch, Fiji Football Association CEO (chief executive officer) Mo­hammed Yusuf said the new foot­ball court would provide a signifi­cant platform to the school and the communities.

"We started this process after the FIFA president in 2025 FIFA Con­gress in Paraguay announced that he intends to build 1000 mini foot­ball pitches around the country; around the 211 FIFA members any­where in the world. So Fiji got into action straight away," Yusuf said.

"We identified about six or seven schools where this large commu­nity resides, so that can benefit the entire community. Suva Muslim College, Fiji Muslim League Suva branch and A.D Patel College in Ba were the first to raise their hands and were awarded with the opportunity to have a FIFA arena mini football pitch."

"We have a equal distribution of this facility. This cost of this facility is around F JD$568m. The Suva branch of the Fiji Muslim League has also invested over $100,000 in putting up the lights and doing the landscaping," he said.

"The facility will be taken care by the school and will conduct clinics for the school students and the community at large evenings. This can also be an income generation pro­ject for the school."

Member Associations develop­ment manager for Fifa, Angelina Hussein said the new football arena pitch provides a significant mile­stone.

"This achievement is the result of the dedication, collaboration and commitment of many people. I'd like to congratulate everyone who played a part in making it possi­ble," she said.

"Today, however, is not really about the pitch. It is about the chil­dren. This FIFA arena has been built for them. It is a place they can play, learn, make friends, build confidence and discover their po­tential."

Fiji Muslim League acting chair­man Ahmed Faruk said he ac­knowledges the support done by FIFA.

"We are very thankful to FIFA and Fiji FA for giving us the opportu­nity to be part of this.

"While we are happy that this gives us an opportunity; our chil­dren and the community an op­portunity to use facilities of this level," Faruk added.



