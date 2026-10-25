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Rugby

Bulikula take confidence into crucial France clash

The Bulikula had to take the long route to qualify for the RLWC after failing to qualify directly through the Pacific Championship.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 26 October 2026 | 11:22 FJT

The Fiji Bulikula and Papua New Guinea Orchids team following their Rugby League World Cup pool match at Port Moresby on October 24, 2026.

The Fiji Bulikula and Papua New Guinea Orchids team following their Rugby League World Cup pool match at Port Moresby on October 24, 2026.

Photo: FNRL.

The Fiji Bulikula have plenty of learnings to take forward as they move a step closer to the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) semi-finals after securing their first-ever World Cup victory.

The Bulikula recorded a dominant 40-4 win over Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Saturday.

They face France on Saturday in their last pool match.

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Fiji’s defence held firm as Papua New Guinea searched for a way back into the match, sealing a 36-point victory that puts the team in a strong position to reach the final four.

Vice-captain Cassie Staples said Papua New Guinea’s defence was strong in the second half.

“Lots of learnings for us that we take into next week’s game against France,” Staples said.

“Credit to PNG where it’s due. They came out pretty hard and they’ve got a solid crowd.

“Their defence was incredible. At the back of that, just some skilful moments we need to ace for the next game.”

Fiji ran in five tries in the opening 35 minutes to take a commanding 30-4 lead at half-time. Winger Tahlia Marshall then scored twice early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt. She scored her first try two minutes before half-time.

“PNG’s footy is going tremendously across the Pacific here,” Staples said.

“You can really see the growth in their game. It’s credit where it’s due. I think the Pacific is really growing in terms of rugby league and women’s space is something to watch.”

The Bulikula had to take the long route to qualify for the RLWC after failing to qualify directly through the Pacific Championship.

Asked at the post-match press conference how much the trip to Canada had helped, Staples said the team had remained focused on its goal.

“I guess we had to go the long way around for our goal, but the goal remained the same and we went over there with that in mind and one thing to do, and that was to win that tournament.

“I think it wasn’t just from last year’s performance. This group and the belief we have within our team has been growing for the last few years.

“Our programme has been growing and we’ve had some really great people jump on board and attract some really great talent across the Pacific too.

“It’s just a credit to the talent across the Pacific, especially in Fiji, but there’s some talented people across there, especially in the women’s game. It’s constantly growing and I’m super proud to be a part of it.

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