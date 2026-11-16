Tailevu will challenge Nadroga for the Farebrother Trophy next Saturday.

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief opera­tions officer Talemo Waqa confirmed this yesterday.

He said the decision was due to the Voda­fone-sponsored Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Fiji Police Force on Friday.

There will be no Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge match this weekend.

"This is because of player welfare. Almost one-third of these teams are either in the RFMF or Fiji Police, so they will play for ei­ther team," Waqa said.

Spectators during the Farebrother Trophy challenge between Nadroga and Ra at Narauyaba Sports ground, Rakiraki, on November 14, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord

"We have asked the participating unions about this."

Despite the postponement of the men's challenge, the Pio Bosco Trophy match be­tween Nasinu and Suva will go ahead on Sat­urday at St Marcellin Primary School.

Meanwhile, the venue for next Saturday's challenge will be confirmed today.