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Rugby

McNulty to return for 2027 McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s

McNulty is recognised for his physical presence, powerful running and competitive spirit. He has represented Ireland on the international stage, including at the Olympic Games.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 12:00

Updated 16 November 2026 | 15:04 FJT

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BBC

Ireland Sevens skipper Harry McNulty

Photo: BBC

The Irish Rugby 7s star has confirmed his participation in the tournament, where he will once again represent the McDonald's Mike Friday Select 7s.

His inclusion adds further international experience to a side coached by legendary Mike Friday, who is preparing the team for its third consecutive attempt to claim the Coral Coast title.

McNulty is recognised for his physical presence, powerful running and competitive spirit. He has represented Ireland on the international stage, including at the Olympic Games.

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His return to Sigatoka will give local supporters another opportunity to watch one of Ireland's established sevens players in action at Lawaqa Park.

McNulty joins an impressive line-up of international players confirmed for the 2027 McDonald's Mike Friday Select 7s.

The squad includes South African stars Rosko "Specmagic" Specman, Branco du Preez and Justin Geduld, French sevens legend Terry Bouhraoua and Australian powerhouse Pama Fou.

With the addition of the Irish international, Friday's side continues to take shape as it targets the tournament title.

The gathering of players from several leading rugby nations is expected to be a major attraction for Fiji's rugby fans when the tournament returns to Lawaqa Park in 2027.

 

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