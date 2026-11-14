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Rugby

Nasinu women claim Bosco Trophy

Suva will challenge Nasinu next Saturday

Saturday 14 November 2026 | 17:00

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The Nasinu women’s team following their win against Namosi at St Marcellin Primary Schol grounds.

Photo: Sereana Salalo

The Nasinu women’s team are the new holders of the Subrails Bosco Trophy after dethroning Namosi 44-36 at St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Suva.

Nasinu dominated the first half, taking a 27-12 lead into the break after scoring four tries.

Nasinu hooker Ema Gade was named Player of the Match.

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The new champions will face Suva next Saturday.

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