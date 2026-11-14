Nasinu women claim Bosco Trophy
Suva will challenge Nasinu next Saturday
Saturday 14 November 2026 | 17:00
The Nasinu women’s team following their win against Namosi at St Marcellin Primary Schol grounds.
Photo: Sereana Salalo
The Nasinu women’s team are the new holders of the Subrails Bosco Trophy after dethroning Namosi 44-36 at St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Suva.
Nasinu dominated the first half, taking a 27-12 lead into the break after scoring four tries.
Nasinu hooker Ema Gade was named Player of the Match.
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The new champions will face Suva next Saturday.
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