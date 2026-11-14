Nasinu women claim Bosco Trophy

The Nasinu women’s team are the new holders of the Subrails Bosco Trophy after dethroning Namosi 44-36 at St Marcellin Primary School grounds in Suva.

Nasinu dominated the first half, taking a 27-12 lead into the break after scoring four tries.

Nasinu hooker Ema Gade was named Player of the Match.

The new champions will face Suva next Saturday.