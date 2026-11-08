RFMF targets end to Police’s winning streak

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has issued its challenge to end the Fiji Police Force’s four-year winning streak in the Vodafone Ratu Suku-na Bowl Challenge.

Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai said the RFMF was well prepared for the Novem-ber 20 showdown at the National Stadium in Suva.

“We know that we are up against a very good team,” Major General Kalouniwai said at the official launch at Albert Park, Suva, last Saturday.

“Police has been winning the competition for the last four years. That raises the bar for us. It puts us on notice that we need to step up.

“The last four years, we’ve always looked back, we’ve learned a lot of lessons. Hopefully, this year we are coming in with a lot more.

“This year, we want to stop the four years in a row. Because whoev-er goes into that five years creates history, because there has been no team that has gone beyond the five years.”

The Sukuna Bowl was launched by Minister for Defence and Veter-an Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

This year’s competition will focus on promoting a drug-free Fiji under the theme, “Drug-Free Fiji – Our Goal, One Mission”.

Kalouniwai said the competition was also an opportunity to spread the anti-drug message, particularly among young people.

“In terms of spreading the message around to not just the public, but more importantly to the youth of this nation. And I think that’s where the message is going. We want to tell them that it’s not good. Keep away from drugs.