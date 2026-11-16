The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) women's team is ready to defend its title when it faces the Fiji Police Force on Friday in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge.

The Vodafone-sponsored event will be held at the National Stadium in Suva.

RFMF team manager Warrant Offic­er Class One Crystal Rabuku praised the Australian Defence Force (ADF) servicewomen's team for helping pre­pare them for the match.

The two teams competed in the in­augural Veitacini Cup at St Marcellin Primary School last Saturday; with the RFMF winning 46-12.

"We've had a wonderful week with our ADF sisters. They came out to support us in our preparation for Sukuna this year," Rabuku said.

"Come Friday; time will tell. The best team will win.

"We wish the police the very best be­cause I know they are also preparing. So, we shall meet on Friday."

The RFMF women defeated Police 25-23 at Subrail Park in Labasa last year to retain their title.

Rabuku said the five-year campaign involving servicewomen in rugby un­ion had been a rewarding experience, particularly because of the support provided by the ADF team.

She said the ADF team had brought sponsorship and donated rugby equipment, including training gear and uniforms.

Rabuku said the RFMF women chose to wear the donated uniforms to show their appreciation to their ADF sisters.

She added that they were grateful for the Vuvale partnership.

"To actually feel how they help us on the rugby field, helping us service­women; servicewomen looking out for servicewomen is another level this year," she said.

The match kicks off at 10am before the men's game at 4pm.