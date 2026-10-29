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Rugby

Sukuna Bowl to promote drug-free Fiji

Organisers say the competition will maintain its revised multi-sport format while promoting national awareness against drugs.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 10:00

Ratu Sukuna Bowl

Ratu Sukuna Bowl Committee member captain Timoci Yabakivou (right) receives the sponsorship from Merchant Finance general manager Central Mitesh Kumar.

Photo: RFMF Media

The 2026 Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will focus on promoting a drug-free Fiji.

The two-day Vodafone-sponsored competition will be hosted by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) at the National Stadium in Suva from November 19-20, under the theme “Drug-Free Fiji – Our Goal, One Mission”.

Ratu Sukuna Bowl Committee (RSBC) secretariat chair Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomone said the competition would not revert to its original format.

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“We will have other games that will be contested: volleyball, netball, basketball, football, touch rugby, rugby league and rugby union,” Baleisolomone said.

Buckhurst Ground One will host football, touch rugby and rugby league, while volleyball, netball and basketball will be played at the FMF Gymnasium over the two days.

There will be no boxing, cricket or women's rugby. The main rugby match will be played on November 20.

Baleisolomone said the plan was to launch the Ratu Sukuna Bowl at Albert Park on Saturday, November 7.

Meanwhile, the RFMF has received support from several businesses and stakeholders, including Merchant Finance and Kaiviti Rental.

Merchant Finance general manager Central Mitesh Kumar officially handed over the sponsorship to the secretariat on Tuesday.

Captain Timoci Yabakivou received the sponsorship on behalf of the RSBC chairman and thanked Merchant Finance for its contribution and support towards the successful organisation of the competition.

Kaiviti Rental owner Lepani Tuikoro has provided a rental vehicle at no cost to assist the organising committee with its administrative duties.

The Fiji Police Force are the defending Ratu Sukuna Bowl champions after defeating the RFMF 26-10 last year.

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