Yabakidrau proud of Tailevu despite narrow Marama Cup defeat

Tailevu women’s head coach Mereoni Yabakidrau has thanked supporters for their backing despite her side’s 30-27 extra-time loss to defending champions Namosi in the Subrails Marama Cup quarter-final at the National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Yabakidrau acknowledged Namosi’s quality after the defending champions held their nerve in a closely contested encounter to secure a place in the semi-finals.

“It is sad we lost today, but thank God for the great game from Namosi,” she said.

Fresh Choice Tailevu started strongly, taking a 14-10 lead into halftime, with scrum-half Evivi Senikarivi scoring two tries, both of which were converted.

The match remained closely contested in the second half, with Tailevu continuing to challenge the defending champions throughout regulation time.

With scores locked at 27-27 at full-time, the match went into extra time, where Namosi sealed a 30-27 victory with a decisive penalty goal.

Despite the defeat ending Tailevu’s campaign, Yabakidrau said she was proud of the efforts of her players and coaching staff in reaching the quarter-final stage.

She said her team understood the challenge of facing the defending champions but was grateful for the opportunity to compete at that level.

“I was telling my team that Namosi is the defending champions and they will not be easy to beat.

“We did not believe we would reach a stage like this in these quarter-finals, but we are grateful,” she said.

For Yabakidrau, the defeat was also an opportunity to reflect on faith, humility and accepting the outcome of the game.

“I pray for the Lord to give me a good heart to accept defeat because either we win or lose, the glory goes to the Lord,” she said.

She also thanked the supporters and team executives who travelled to Suva to back the Tailevu women.

Namosi advances to the semi-finals alongside Nadi, Suva and Nasinu as it continues its title defence.