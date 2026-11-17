A dream her father had for her from a young age became a reality when Adi Unaisi Vuidama was admitted to the Bar today, marking the beginning of her career in the legal profession.

The Navunievu, Bua woman said the occasion was emotional, particularly as she reflected on the challenges and sacrifices she had experienced throughout her law studies.

As the eldest in her family, Ms Vuidama said the achievement also came with a great sense of responsibility.

“I’m feeling so emotional right now because of the struggles we have faced back in law school, but it’s a big responsibility for us,” she said.

Ms Vuidama said managing her studies and time had been among her biggest challenges, but prayer and faith had helped her persevere.

Becoming a lawyer was a dream her father had encouraged from an early age, although pursuing the profession had also become a personal passion.

She dedicated her achievement to her parents, family, friends, fellow law students and lecturers who had supported her throughout the journey.

Ms Vuidama particularly acknowledged her mother, whom she described as the driving force behind her success.

“She’s the backbone of everything I’ve achieved today,” she said.

Ms Vuidama said her mother’s hard work and belief in her had been a constant source of encouragement throughout her studies.

Looking ahead, she hoped to gain experience in private practice before exploring further opportunities in the legal profession.

For aspiring law students, she encouraged them to remain patient and persistent, particularly when faced with academic and personal challenges.

“Don’t give up. Take your time. When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen,” Ms Vuidama said.