Despite challenges with her hands, 71-year-old Enele Takayawa continues to produce traditional handicrafts, taking pride in her creativity and determination to keep her craft alive.

Representing the Ono-i-Lau Women’s Group, Ms Takayawa said completing a single piece of handicraft could take up to five months, requiring patience, dedication and support from her grandchildren.

She said although the process was challenging, she remained determined to complete her work with the help of her family.

“Despite my hand condition, I still try my best to put together my piece of art. It takes me five months to complete my handicrafts,” she said.

Ms Takayawa acknowledged her grandchildren for making the process easier, saying their assistance encouraged her to continue pursuing her passion.

She said participating alongside other women also gave her an opportunity to appreciate their artistic talents, exchange ideas and learn new ways to improve her work.

“It's amazing seeing other women's pieces of art and creativity. It motivates me to do better and gives me a lot of ideas to improve and continue with my business,” she said.

Ms Takayawa's dedication highlights the importance of preserving traditional handicrafts while creating opportunities for women to share their skills, inspire one another and sustain their small businesses.