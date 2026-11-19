Fiji will have two representatives competing for the Pacific Break 2026 title after Last Bus Home and Mohelata were named among the competition’s top eight finalists.

The two Fijian acts made the final selection from 203 song entries representing 17 nations, giving Fiji a strong presence in one of the Pacific’s major music showcases.

ABC Radio Australia announced the finalists, with Last Bus Home and Mohelata earning recognition for their distinctive sounds and musical talent.

Last Bus Home comprises members of Fiji’s Spectrum Collective: William Sanday, known as KidLxght; Lilieta Soakai, known as Maré Karisa; Naiqama; and Pacific Break 2025 finalist Francisco Bhagwan.

Their music blends Pasifika reggae, dub, funk, soul, pop and R&B, drawing inspiration from artists including Fat Freddy’s Drop, UB40 and George “Fiji” Veikoso.

Their entry, Heart Go Stop, explores the excitement of a new relationship and the early stages of falling for someone.





Mohelata.





ABC Radio Australia presenter and Pacific Break judge Hau Lātūkefu praised the group’s sound and the chemistry between its two singers.

“It’s got a really cool, warm and easy sound. It’s like lover’s rock, reggae mixed with a bit of soul and the chemistry between the two singers, KidLxgh and Maré. It’s cute, it’s innocent, it’s beautiful, it’s sensual,” he said.

The second Fijian finalist, Mohelata, is an emerging artist from VT1S whose music draws on different genres and carries messages of hope and empowerment.

Her entry, Cecebuya, focuses on resilience, patience and staying true to oneself.

Mohelata said the central message of her song, “Nomu Drotini Cecebuya”, was about proudly waving one’s flag and remaining steadfast through life’s challenges.

“We must remain steadfast through life’s storms and trust that the truth will eventually prevail,” she said.

ABC Radio Australia presenter and Pacific Break judge Sose Fuamoli described Mohelata as a well-rounded performer who represents a new generation of Pacific musicians.

Ms Fuamoli praised her confidence, energy and choreography, saying she was part of an exciting new wave of Pacific artists emerging from Fiji.

The winner of Pacific Break 2026 will be announced on ABC Radio Australia’s Nesia Daily at 10am Fiji time on Wednesday, November 25, on 106.6FM.

Fiji last won the competition in 2023 when hip-hop artist Ju Ben claimed the title. With two acts in the final eight, Fiji will be hoping to reclaim the Pacific Break crown.

The other finalists, listed alphabetically, are Gee Smooth Smallboy (Papua New Guinea), Groove Gang (Vanuatu), LAFAEK BAND (Timor-Leste), MONAMONA (French Polynesia), Raylinda (Papua New Guinea) and YORP (Northern Marianas).