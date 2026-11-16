Contestant celebrates heritage, advocates for the vulnerable

Eighteen-year-old Tristyn Mario hopes to use her voice to raise awareness of homelessness and hardship while celebrating her Rotuman and iTaukei heritage.

She said competing in the Miss Sugar Festival 2026 was about more than wearing a crown. It was an opportunity to speak up for people whose struggles often went unheard.

Ms Mario was among five contestants who took to the stage on opening night at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

A student at the University of the South Pacific’s Lautoka campus, she is using the pageant as a platform to promote compassion and draw attention to the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Fiji.

Her advocacy, titled A Voice for the Voiceless – Hope for the Poor and Homeless in Fiji, focuses on raising awareness and encouraging communities to support individuals and families facing hardship.

"As a young woman, I believe I have a responsibility to use my voice for something meaningful," she said.

"I believe that everyone deserves dignity, compassion and a place to call home."

For Ms Mario, the cause is rooted in her belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, regardless of their circumstances.

Beyond her advocacy, she also sees the festival as an opportunity to celebrate the different cultures that have shaped her identity.

Proud of her mixed Rotuman and iTaukei heritage, Ms Mario said her family roots connected her to the history, culture and traditions of both sides of her family.

"On my father's side, my family roots trace back to the beautiful island of Rotuma. My paternal grandparents both originate from Kalvaka, Noa'tau. I also have links to Taukoi, Itu’ti’u, and Itu’muta," she said.

"On my mother's side, I carry the heritage of the Traill family, whose roots trace back to the chiefly village of Levuka Vakaviti, Levuka Ovalau and Naroi, Moala in Lau."

She said her heritage was an important part of her identity and something she was proud to represent.

Ms Mario hoped her participation would encourage others to embrace their cultural identities while recognising the importance of helping those in need.

"I am honoured to be part of the Miss Sugar Festival 2026, and I look forward to celebrating our cultures, embracing our diversity and inspiring positive change within our communities," she said.

Away from her studies and festival commitments, Ms Mario enjoys outrigger canoeing, reading and travelling. She also likes trying new things and sharing experiences with others.

The weeklong festival ends on Saturday with the crowning.