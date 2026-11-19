Medical equipment donated by Australian organisations is already reaching health facilities in Kadavu, bringing much-needed resources closer to Fiji's rural and maritime communities.

The donation, valued at approximately FJ$1 million, includes hospital beds, wheelchairs, mobility aids, medicine trolleys and drip stands to support healthcare services across the country.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said he had witnessed the benefits of the donation during a visit to Kadavu this week.

Speaking at the formal handover ceremony at the Fiji Pharmaceuticals and Biomedical Services facility in Vatuwaqa, Dr Lalabalavu said some of the equipment had already been distributed to health facilities on the island.

“I only just returned from Kadavu yesterday, where I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the direct impact of this generosity,” he said.

“Some of the donated medical equipment has already been distributed to our health facilities on the island, and seeing those essential tools reach our rural and maritime communities reinforces just how vital this partnership truly is.”

The equipment was donated by Reach For Your Future Foundation and Medical Pantry Australia.

Dr Lalabalavu said reliable medical equipment was essential to ensuring Fijians received safe, timely and quality healthcare, regardless of whether they lived in urban centres, rural communities or remote maritime islands.

He said the contribution would also help improve working conditions for healthcare staff.

The donation includes decommissioned medical equipment and supplies from Australia that can be reused in Fiji's health facilities.

Dr Lalabalavu said the initiative demonstrated how international partnerships could address healthcare resource gaps while reducing waste.

“By rescuing serviceable, high-quality medical assets from Australia and redirecting them to where they are needed most, Medical Pantry Australia and Reach For Your Future Foundation are bridging resource gaps while protecting our environment,” Dr Lalabalavu said.

He said the ministry's Biomedical Engineering, Procurement and Fiji Pharmaceuticals and Biomedical Services teams would inspect, verify and allocate the equipment according to urgent clinical needs.

The remaining supplies would be distributed to divisional hospitals, subdivisional health facilities and maritime health centres.

Dr Lalabalavu also acknowledged the Australian High Commission and Swire Shipping for helping facilitate and transport the equipment from Australia to Fiji.

He said the partnership would support ongoing efforts to strengthen Fiji's healthcare system and improve services for families across the country.