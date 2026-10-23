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Family inspires student’s engineering dream

Recognised for her achievements in TD and academic merit, Milly says her family’s support motivates her to keep working towards her goals.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 07:30

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.

Photo: Lavenia Waqanivanua

The support of her family and her determination to follow in her father’s footsteps have inspired student Milly Korodudua to work hard towards her academic goals.

Ms Korodudua, who received the Technical Drawing Award and a Merit Award for Year 1203 at Adi Cakobau School’s annual awards ceremony yesterday, said the recognition made her happy because it showed that her efforts had paid off.

“I feel happy and that my efforts paid off,” she said.

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She credited her family for providing the educational resources, encouragement and support that had helped her achieve academic success.

“My family, they are supportive and they encourage me to do my best in school,” she said.

Her father, an aircraft engineer, has also influenced her career aspirations, with Ms Korodudua hoping to pursue engineering in the future.

As a hostel student, she said living away from home had presented its own challenges, including moments when she felt homesick.

She said she had also learnt the importance of staying focused on her studies and avoiding distractions from friends.

Ms Korodudua began attending the school in Form Three and has continued her education there, learning to manage the demands of school life while working towards her ambitions.

Despite the challenges, she said her family’s support remained an important source of motivation.

She dedicated her awards to her family, acknowledging the role they had played in helping her succeed.

She encouraged other students to believe in their abilities and remain committed to their goals, regardless of the difficulties they might face.

“My message to the young ones is that anything is possible as long as you work hard and give it all you got,” she said.

For Ms Korodudua, the awards are an encouragement to continue working towards her dream of becoming an engineer, inspired by her father and strengthened by her family’s support.

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