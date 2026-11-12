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Technology

Global Microsoft outage affects Fiji organisations

Services including Teams, Outlook and Microsoft’s AI software Copilot have been affected by users globally.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 10:00

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Microsoft says it is working to tackle “connectivity problems” after users worldwide reported outages yesterday.

Services including Teams, Outlook and Microsoft’s AI software Copilot have been affected by users globally.

The tech giant said part of its infrastructure was experiencing “elevated load”, which was likely contributing to connectivity errors.

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While the issue was originally reported in the United States, Microsoft said the connectivity problems could affect users “in any region”.

In Fiji, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has advised the public this morning that their email services were temporarily unavailable.

The LTA encouraged clients to use its eServices, website live chat or social media platforms for assistance. It also provided a Gmail address for contact.

The FCCC said people might have difficulty sending emails to or receiving emails from the commission. It directed those with urgent enquiries to its Facebook page or the contact details on its website.

Other organisations have also reported disruptions in their services today.

The LTA and FCCC apologised for the inconvenience and said the issue was being addressed.

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