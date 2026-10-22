USP hub targets digital skills gap

The University of the South Pacific’s new Digital Skills Innovation Hub is expected to prepare students for digital careers by strengthening their skills in cybersecurity, networking and digital innovation.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the hub would provide students with opportunities to gain industry-recognised certifications, undertake internships and develop practical skills to meet Fiji’s growing digital needs.

Speaking at the official opening, Mr Kamikamica urged students to use the facility as a starting point for their careers and encouraged employers to give graduates opportunities to apply their knowledge.

“To the students, this hub exists for you. Treat it as the launching pad, not the classroom. Take the certifications, the internships and take the hard problems,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji had set digital development targets for 2030, including having 80 per cent of Government services online, achieving 50 per cent 5G coverage, strengthening cybersecurity among businesses and creating at least 40,000 digital jobs.

He said these targets could not be achieved without a skilled workforce.

Mr Kamikamica also called on USP and its industry partners to ensure training programmes remained relevant to changing technology and provided pathways to employment, apprenticeships or business start-ups.

CISCO managing director for New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and NSW, Jessica McFadden, said the hub marked an important step towards bridging the digital divide across the South Pacific.

She said the facility featured modern network infrastructure, automated threat detection and Webex collaboration technology, giving students practical experience in digital systems and cybersecurity.

Ms McFadden said the hub would also extend learning opportunities to sites in Samoa and Vanuatu, helping reduce geographical barriers to education.

She said Cisco’s Network Academy had supported more than 9,500 students in Fiji since its establishment, while the new hub would provide pathways to industry-recognised certifications.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts said Australia had supported education across the Pacific and had partnered with USP since its establishment in 1968.

Mr Roberts said the hub would contribute to Fiji’s and the Pacific’s digital capacity by developing skills in networking, cybersecurity and digital innovation.

He also highlighted Australia’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s digital development through its partnership with the Fijian Government.

Telecom Fiji chief commercial officer Jyotika Devi said technology alone could not transform a nation without people who had the knowledge and skills to use it effectively.

She said the hub would help bridge the gap between digital access and digital capability, while creating opportunities for young people to become technology innovators rather than simply consumers.

Ms Devi called on industry leaders to provide practical learning, mentorship and workplace exposure, particularly for young women interested in engineering, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

She said the Pacific had an opportunity to develop a skilled workforce capable of competing internationally without young people having to leave the region.

The speakers emphasised the importance of partnerships between USP, the Fijian Government, Australia, Cisco and Telecom Fiji in preparing students for the region’s changing digital economy.















