Starlink connects more than 100 Fiji villages

Starlink internet connections have been established in more than 100 villages across Fiji, opening new opportunities for rural communities to sell their products to overseas customers.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica revealed the development at the Fiji Tech Summit 2026 in Natadola, saying improved connectivity was beginning to transform economic opportunities in remote areas.

He said the connections had been funded through a government trust agreement.

“We brought Starlink to Fiji. What has that done?

“We are now unlocking the remote island potential in Fiji.

“The PS will tell you that just recently they established Starlink connections in 100 villages, funded through a government trust agreement.

“What that will do is start opening up the rural economy.”

Mr Kamikamica highlighted Vatulele as an example of how improved internet access was allowing island communities to reach international markets.

“I'm hearing of people in Vatulele who are now able to sell their tapa.

“They're selling it to America while sitting on their island.

“They don't need to move around much. That's because of technology.”

He said digital connectivity could reduce the barriers faced by people living in remote and maritime communities.

The Government's National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 includes measures to expand access to digital services and help micro, small and medium enterprises participate in e-commerce.

Mr Kamikamica said the changes could reshape economic activity outside Fiji's major urban centres.

“In other words, the rural economy will be transformed over the next five to 10 years.”

He said digital transformation must also benefit women, young entrepreneurs, people with disabilities and communities in remote islands.

“Digital transformation must reach micro, small and medium enterprises, young entrepreneurs, women, people with disabilities and communities in our remote islands, at a price they can afford.

“A secure digital future that serves only a few is not the future we should be unlocking.”