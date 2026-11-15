Telecom Fiji explores local data centre for AI computing

Telecom Fiji is exploring a data centre in Fiji that could give universities, students and businesses access to powerful computing resources for artificial intelligence and other complex tasks.

The proposed service would allow customers to use graphics processing units (GPUs) without having to buy and maintain their own equipment, Telecom Fiji Head of ICT Shalvin Narayan said.

He outlined the company’s plans at the fifth Tech Summit at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola on Friday.

“Not everyone will be able to afford to host GPUs inside their environment. That's where we see how we can come and give GPUs as a service,” he said.

Mr Narayan said Telecom Fiji had fibre connections across the country and international links that could support the development of local data centre services. Hosting data and computing resources in Fiji could also support data sovereignty, he said.

The company is also exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time data analysis could improve customer service and network performance.

Telecom Fiji collects data from its subscribers, network operations and monitoring systems. Mr Narayan said the company wanted to use that information to identify customer issues before people called for help.

“When a customer calls us, we want to basically assist our users on the previous issues, the tickets, the repeating issues and what could be the issue that they might be calling about,” he said.

AI systems could analyse customers’ previous support requests and network problems to help service teams respond more quickly.

“Imagine if we greet the customer by their name and tell them, ‘Hey, is it this you are calling us for?’ And they say yes. That builds a better customer experience and better customer relations,” he said.

Mr Narayan said AI could also analyse network data as it was generated, helping Telecom Fiji manage demand, improve connectivity and direct internet traffic to international markets such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

He said the company wanted to look beyond visible uses of AI, such as creating presentations, and explore how it could support employees, customers and business operations behind the scenes.

The proposed computing services could help local innovators develop new products and services, while supporting research and technology development in Fiji.