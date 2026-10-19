Fiji Airports adds three rescue boats to emergency fleet

Fiji Airports has strengthened its emergency response capability with the addition of three rescue boats funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The boats will enhance Fiji Airports’ ability to respond to aviation emergencies over or near water.

The vessels were officially handed over at Nadi International Airport under the Project for the Improvement of Aviation Safety Facilities at Major Airports in Fiji, an initiative aimed at improving aviation safety, emergency response capabilities and air navigation infrastructure.

The new fleet comprises one 7.6-metre rescue boat and two 4.3-metre rescue boats.

The vessels will provide Fiji Airports’ Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) with additional resources to conduct water rescue operations and assist people in distress.